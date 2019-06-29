A T-56 rifle has been recovered from Dalupotha area in Negombo when the notorious underworld figure and drug kingpin “Makandure Madush” was escorted to find hidden weapons.

The search operation was carried out by the Special Task Force personnel today (29).

They went onto note that the T-56 firearm will be given to the Government Analyst for further investigations.

Makandure Madush is currently being interrogated by the CID in connection with several crimes, including murder.