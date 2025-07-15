Tangalle anti-corruption OIC arrested for threatening female officer

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2025 - 2:21 pm

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Anti-Corruption Division at the Tangalle Police Station has been arrested over allegations of threatening and verbally abusing a female police constable attached to the same station.

Police sources said the arrest was made following a formal complaint filed by the female officer. The arrested officer, who holds the rank of Sub-Inspector, is currently under investigation.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities and is expected to be produced before court today (July 15).