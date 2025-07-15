Sri Lanka approves online passport service for overseas citizens

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2025 - 2:48 pm

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a complete system to enable Sri Lankans living overseas to apply for passports online through selected diplomatic missions, starting this year.

This project aims to make the entire passport application process faster, easier, and more accessible for Sri Lankans abroad by using digital technology.

A proposal has been submitted to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) seeking support for the implementation. The IOM has agreed to fund the project, which will be launched in 20 Sri Lankan diplomatic missions around the world.

The initiative includes setting up biometric enrollment centers, supplying necessary equipment, establishing online links with the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka, and developing the required software and technical systems for smooth operation.

The proposal was jointly submitted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, and the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

With Cabinet approval granted, the new system will be rolled out at the selected missions within this year.