Sri Lanka to enforce stricter laws against Elephant shootings and illegal electric fences

Posted by Editor on July 15, 2025 - 8:02 pm

The Ministry of Environment has announced plans to strengthen legal action against the shooting of wild elephants and the illegal construction of electric fences across Sri Lanka.

A special discussion was held this afternoon at the Ministry under the leadership of Environment Minister Dr. Dammika Patabendi and Deputy Minister Anton Jayakody. Officials from the Department of Wildlife Conservation also took part in the meeting, which focused on addressing the increasing number of wild elephant shootings reported across the country.

Minister Patabendi instructed the Director General of Wildlife Conservation to take immediate action and strictly enforce existing laws against those harming elephants. He emphasized the need to protect these animals and prevent further violence against them.

The discussion also focused on the illegal installation of electric fences, particularly on privately owned lands. The Ministry stated that stronger legal action will be taken against individuals who erect these fences without proper authorization. Plans are also underway to update current wildlife protection laws to include tougher punishments for such offenses.

In a bid to reduce human-elephant conflicts, the Ministry of Environment and the Department of Wildlife Conservation are jointly implementing several practical solutions. Elephant fence construction is currently underway in districts most affected by these conflicts.

Additionally, multi-purpose officers have been recruited for the maintenance of these fences, and assistance from Civil Defence personnel is expected to ensure the success of the initiative. These steps are aimed at minimizing the reasons behind elephant shootings.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation also announced that a special media briefing will be held in the coming days to raise public awareness about the issue and the legal consequences of harming wildlife.