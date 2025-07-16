Shooting at NPP councilor’s home in Weligama

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2025 - 8:00 am

A shooting incident has been reported at the residence of National People’s Power (NPP) councilor and attorney-at-law Tharaka Nanayakkara, who represents the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha, in the Udukawa area of Weligama.

According to reports, two unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle around 4:40 AM today (July 16) and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Police stated that the councilor had previously received death threats and had been provided with police protection at his residence.

The shooting targeted the gate of the house, and no injuries have been reported.

Police also returned fire at the attackers during the incident, but they managed to escape, according to police sources.