‘Semata Sewana’ funds under investigation

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2025 - 9:39 am

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, stated that investigations are currently underway both under the Ministry of Housing and the National Audit Office regarding the expenditure of Rs. 523.6 million on promotional activities for the “Semata Sewana” project, which was implemented during the “Yahapalana” (Good Governance) government.

He further noted that information is now emerging indicating that similar expenditures were made on various promotional campaigns during that period. Minister Jayatissa made this statement yesterday (July 15) in response to a journalist’s question at the Cabinet media briefing, regarding a financial report issued by the National Housing Development Authority concerning the misuse of funds under the “Semata Sewana” project.

Although the plan was to implement 2,562 model villages under the “Semata Sewana” model village project, only around 367 villages have actually been declared open, the minister said.

He also stated that under the model village loan program, loans were granted to 25,453 beneficiaries, and that a total of 28,633 beneficiaries received support through the scheme. The minister added that Rs. 13 billion had been distributed during this period in the form of loans and grants.

He emphasized that many beneficiaries have defaulted on repaying their loans and that the Ministry of Housing will take steps to recover the outstanding amounts.

These unauthorized housing and loan schemes were carried out by Sajith Premadasa, who served as the Minister of Housing during the 2015 to 2019 period, when Maithripala Sirisena was President. There have been continuous allegations in recent times regarding these activities. According to the minister, an investigation report prepared by the Housing Development Authority has revealed details of these irregularities.