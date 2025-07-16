Sri Lanka Police opens modern beauty salon to support officers and families

Posted by Editor on July 16, 2025 - 11:49 am

The newly upgraded beauty salon named ‘Roo Siri’ at the Police Field Force Headquarters was officially opened on July 15, 2025, under the patronage of Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya.



Developed into a modern facility under the leadership of the Police ‘Seva Vanitha’ unit, the salon aims to provide quality beauty care services at affordable prices.

Previously, only police officers could use the salon at concessionary rates. However, it will now be open daily to serve not only male and female police officers, but also their family members and even external visitors.

One special feature of the salon is the opportunity for skilled family members of police personnel to work there and provide services. This initiative is part of a broader effort led by the Acting IGP to improve the financial well-being of police families by creating similar service centers across the island.

The ongoing development and management of the salon will continue under the guidance of Mrs. Nilmini Samaratunga, Acting Chairperson of the Police ‘Seva Vanitha’ unit; Mrs. Sandeepa Sewmini, a member of the same unit; and Senior Superintendent of Police Darshika Kumari, who commands the Police Field Force Headquarters.