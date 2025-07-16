Sri Lanka strengthens regional solar ties at ISA Asia-Pacific summit

The second day of the Seventh Meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for the Asia and Pacific Region was held today (July 16) at Hotel ICT Rathnadeepa in Colombo.

The focus of the conference was on strengthening regional cooperation for a solar-powered future, with Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya attending as a key participant.

Held under the theme “Advancing Solar Cooperation Across a Region of Diversity and Opportunity,” this year’s session recognized Sri Lanka’s role as vice chair of the high-level dialogue.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya highlighted Sri Lanka’s strong commitment to promoting regional solar energy cooperation and ensuring energy security through sustainable development.

In a significant move, the official framework of the roadmap marking the partnership between Sri Lanka and the ISA Regional Committee was signed and presented to Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakodi.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jayakodi explained the government’s ongoing “Battle for Solar Energy” initiative. This includes the expansion of rooftop solar systems and a national goal of achieving 70% renewable energy by the year 2030, which he described as essential for building a greener and more resilient nation.

The conference also served as a platform to form new regional partnerships. The University of Moratuwa was recognized as a major hub for knowledge and research in solar innovation.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya also took part in the opening of a special solar innovation exhibition, which displayed regional achievements in solar technology and practical solar energy solutions suited for various social and economic environments.

The event was attended by the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santhosh Jha, Director General of the ISA, Ashish Khanna, and representatives from 124 countries across the Asia-Pacific region.