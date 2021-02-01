Teacher arrested after Schoolgirl drowned in Walawe River

A school teacher in Kaltota was arrested in connection with the death of a schoolgirl who drowned while bathing with 14 other students in the Walawe River.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohanathe said the female teacher-in-charge of outdoor activities at Tanjantenna College in the Kaltota Police Division went to the Walawe River along with 15 students to have a river bath.

While they were bathing in the river, a 16- year-old girl was found to have gone missing. However, the body of the missing girl was recovered by the police after two hours.

The teacher was arrested on charges of negligence.

According to Police, initial investigations revealed the teacher had not informed the school principal or zonal education office of escorting a group of 15 students on an excursion on Saturday.

She is to be produced before the Balangoda Magistrate.