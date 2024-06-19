Teachers in Sri Lanka plan ‘Sick Leave’ trade union action

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) announced they will engage in trade union actions by reporting sick on June 26.

CTU General Secretary Joseph Stalin stated that if their demands are not met, teachers will also withdraw from marking Ordinary Level (O/L) exam papers.

However, Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha, speaking at a ceremony on June 18, said that students are meeting their academic needs despite the teachers’ trade union actions.

Meanwhile, the University Trade Union Joint Committee (UTUJC) reported positive discussions with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding wage issues.

UTUJC co-chairman Dhammika Priyantha emphasized that authorities have one week to address the wage disparities.

He also announced that a Satyagraha campaign will start in front of universities on June 19, and if no solutions are found, the campaign will move to Colombo.