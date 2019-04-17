Ten including children killed in van-bus collision
10 people have been killed in a vehicle collision reported along the Badulla, Mahiyanganaya road, opposite the Mahiyanganaya National School early this morning.
A head on collision had occurred at around 1.30 this morning between a van travelling from Badulla to Mahiyanganaya and a bus travelling from Trincomalee to Diyatalawa.
Police said four male and three women and three children were among the deceased.
The driver of the bus has been arrested.