10 people have been killed in a vehicle collision reported along the Badulla, Mahiyanganaya road, opposite the Mahiyanganaya National School early this morning.

A head on collision had occurred at around 1.30 this morning between a van travelling from Badulla to Mahiyanganaya and a bus travelling from Trincomalee to Diyatalawa.

Police said four male and three women and three children were among the deceased.

The driver of the bus has been arrested.