Tension erupts in Moratuwa after cooperative election celebration turns chaotic
Posted by Editor on February 2, 2025 - 10:13 am
After the Moratuwa Cooperative election was held to elect the board of directors, a tense situation arose yesterday (February 1).
This election was conducted to select the board of directors of the Moratuwa Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.
Following their victory, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party had arranged to light firecrackers on the main road and in the surrounding area to celebrate.
During the celebration, a firecracker was thrown at a mini lorry distributing goods, damaging its roof.
Tensions escalated when the lorry driver protested against the incident.
