Three killed in clash between rival illicit liquor distillers
Three people were murdered following a clash between two groups in the Alegoda West area of the Ambalantota Police Division at around 8:00 PM today (February 2), the police reported.
Information has revealed that a group of six individuals went to a house and attacked three people with sharp weapons, leading to their deaths.
One victim died at the scene, while the other two succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Ambalantota Hospital.
The deceased, aged between 29 and 45, were residents of Alegoda and Mamadala areas.
Initial investigations suggest that the murders were the result of a long-standing conflict between the victims and another group.
The suspects have been identified, and Ambalantota police are continuing their efforts to apprehend them.
The killings are reportedly linked to an ongoing dispute between two rival groups involved in the illegal liquor trade.
