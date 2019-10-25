New Democratic Front Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa yesterday pledged to impose the death sentence on terrorists and drug offenders.

Mr. Premadasa made this pledge at Poddala in Galle saying all terrorists who belong to various groups based on religion and drug offenders who are found guilty by an independent judicial system, will be subjected to the death sentence.

“My opponent had said he is against the death sentence. But I would like to question him whether we are to allow terrorists to spread religious extremism and convert others into their ideology?” he asked.

Mr. Premadasa reiterated that he would assign the task of ensuring the security of the country and eradicating the drug menace to Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

“We will embark on a new journey with a new group of able people from November 16 this year,” he also said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe alleged that the SLPP is trying to stabilise the economy by getting the treasury to stop allocating funds for government corporations and through retrenching.

Mr. Wickremesinghe told the election rally that he will raise this issue until SLPP candidate explains as to whether he is going to stabilise the economy by stopping allocation of funds to corporations.

“Mr. Rajapaksa had said he will stop government corporations being a burden to the treasury and thereby stabilise the economy. Is he going to do it by stopping the total annual allocation of Rs.25 billion to corporations? I will keep raising this question until Mr. Rajapaksa comes out with his explanation as to how he is going to release the burden of corporations from the treasury,” the Prime Minister said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)