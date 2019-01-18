Minister of Justice and Prison reforms Thalatha Athukorala says the law will be enacted against all those involved in the assault incidents reported within the premises of the Angunakolapelessa Prison, regardless of rank and distinction.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Ministry Minister Athukorala said if similar incidents are reported in the prison in future, steps will be taken against senior Prison officers.

The Minister noted certain individuals are attempting to create a dialogue in society pertaining to the assault with the aim of fulfilling personal agendas.

Minister Athukorala stressed during the 51 day coup the system created within prisons were manipulated and in turn led to a state of destitution.

CCTV footage purportedly captured from within the Angunakolapelessa Prison of a group clad-in uniforms of prisons officers assaulting inmates was released to media yesterday.

General Secretary of the Committee for Protecting the Rights of Prisoners Sudesh Nandimal Silva speaking to NewsRadio said the video was taken when a group of prisons officials assaulted the inmates on the 22nd of November last year.

General Secretary Nandimal Silva said a complaint was lodged with the Criminal Investigations Department while he also threatened to take the matter internationally if authorities failed to take action on the incident.

(Source: News Radio)