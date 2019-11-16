Voting period for the Presidential Election 2019, which was carried out at 12,845 polling stations island-wide for the 15,992,096 eligible voters to cast their vote, came to an end a short while ago.

Execute Director of the People’s Actions for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Rohana Hettiarachchi said average voter turnout of over 80 per cent was recorded at the conclusion of the presidential election.

He said voting has been peaceful throughout the day.

Counting ballot papers is set to commence at 5.30 pm in the evening, the Election Commission’s chairman said yesterday.

A total of 1,550 ballot paper counting centres, including 371 for postal vote counting, have been set up island-wide to facilitate the process.

(AP Photo / Eranga Jayawardena)