Three arrested with ‘largest single haul’ of cannabis seized in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Police have arrested three people while in possession of approximately 1,225 kilograms of cannabis today (June 19) in Embilipitiya, the Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.
Police Media Spokesman further mentioned that this is believed to be the largest single haul of cannabis seized so far in Sri Lanka.
The haul of cannabis had been seized in a raid carried out by the officers of the Embilipitiya Divisional Crimes Unit from a room on the upper floor of a two-storey building located in the new town area of Embilipitiya.
The stock of dried cannabis which was being prepared for sale, two weighing scales had been taken into Police custody along with three suspects.
The arrested suspects will be produced before Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court.
