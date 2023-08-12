Three Iranians fined Rs. 13.2 million for collecting plant, animal parts in Sinharaja forest

Posted by Editor on August 12, 2023 - 10:34 am

The Udugama Magistrate’s Court imposed a fine of Rs. 13.2 million on three Iranian nationals who had collected plant and animal parts in the Sinharaja forest.

The magistrate ordered the imposition of a fine of Rs. 4.4 million on each of the accused.

The three Iranian nationals were recently arrested in the Neluwa Lankagama area while they were collecting plant and animal parts in the Sinharaja forest reserve.

These suspects were arrested by a group of officers from the Neluwa site of the Forest Conservation Department and produced before court.