Sri Lanka increases license fee for public performances

August 12, 2023

The license fee for the public exhibition of any foreign or local films, stage dramas, musicals or performing shows in Sri Lanka under the Public Performance Act has been amended.

The relevant amendment was made by issuing an Extraordinary Gazette notification 2344/40 on Friday (August 11), by the Minister of Mass Media.

Accordingly, the license fee for foreign films has been increased to Rs. 40,000 from Rs. 20,000 while for local films, the fee has been increased to Rs. 15,000 from Rs. 10,000.

The license fee for musical and performing shows has also been increased as follows:

(i) Open-air performances with the participation of local artists – Rs. 3,750.00

(ii) Performances held in a hall with the participation of local artists – Rs. 3,000.00

(iii) Open-air performances with the participation of foreign artists – Rs. 37,500.00

(iv) Performances held in a hall with the participation of foreign artists – Rs. 22,500.00

(v) Stage shows and performing shows organized directly by Television Channels – Rs. 37,500.00

(vi) Pre-school performing shows – Rs. 2,000.00

The license fee for long-duration and short-duration stage dramas has been reduced by Rs. 500 and Rs. 250 respectively.