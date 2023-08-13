Sri Lanka to relax import restrictions imposed on vehicles used for public transport

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2023 - 9:13 am

The Government of Sri Lanka is going to relax import restrictions imposed for lorries, trucks and buses used for public transport.

A Gazette notification is expected to be issued this week regarding this matter, State Finance Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

However, regarding the import of other vehicles, financial analysts say that the import of other vehicles will be further delayed considering the existing foreign exchange reserves.

They also emphasize that the exchange rate of the US Dollar could rise once again through the acceleration of vehicle imports.