Three people were killed while three others wounded after a three-wheeler collided with a van on the Colombo-Kurunegala Road at Meddalanda in Polgahawela.

They said the accident had occurred at 10.30 am at Medalanda on the Colombo-Kandy Main Road. Six people including three children were travelling in the three-wheeler at the time of the accident.

The injured were admitted to the Polgahawela Hospital and later transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital.