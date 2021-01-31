Three men dead after vehicle hits parapet wall

Three persons were killed when a car veered off the road and crashed into a concrete pillar near the Air Force Camp in Ekala, Ja-Ela, police said.

They said the car was traveling from Ja-Ela to Minuwangoda when the accident took place at around 6.45 am today on the Colombo – Minuwangoda Road.

Three males traveling on the vehicle have been killed in this manner.

The deceased persons are aged 47, 49, and 69 years and residents of Kotugoda, Pamunugama and Raddolugama according to the Police.