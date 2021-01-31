Sachet packets, inflatable toys, plastic cotton buds banned

A gazette notification has been issued banning the use of several plastic and polyethene products from the 31st of March 2021.

The Extraordinary Gazette has been issued on January 21, pursuant to Section 23W (1) (a) of the National Environmental Act, No. 47 of 1980 by Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera.

As per the gazette, the use of Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) or Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material for packing agrochemicals for any process, trade or industry, has been prohibited.

In addition, the following plastic items have also been banned by the gazette:

Sachets having less than or equal to a net volume of 20ml/ net weight of 20g (except for packing food and medicines).

Inflatable toys (except balloons, balls, water floating/pool toys, and water sports gear).

Cotton buds with plastic stems (except plastic cotton buds used for medical/clinical treatment).

The decision will be in effect from 31, March 2021.