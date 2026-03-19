Sri Lanka, Japan hold high-level defence talks in Japan

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2026 - 3:26 pm

Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), has begun a two-day official visit to Japan for the 2nd Japan–Sri Lanka Defence Dialogue, focusing on defence cooperation and maritime security.

A high-level Sri Lankan defence delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) has commenced an official two-day visit to Japan, marking another important step in the longstanding friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The visit is centred on participation in the 2nd Japan–Sri Lanka Defence Dialogue, with key attention given to expanding defence collaboration, boosting maritime security, and deepening bilateral ties.

During the visit, the Sri Lankan delegation held several high-level bilateral meetings and was warmly received by senior officials of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Janak Kumarasinghe.

On Tuesday, (March 17), Deputy Minister Jayasekara met with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kunimitsu Ayano, and briefed her on the Sri Lankan government’s approach to defence reforms. He highlighted efforts to align national security priorities with the aspirations of the people.

In response, the Japanese State Minister praised the Sri Lankan government’s commitment to good governance, the fight against corruption, the rule of law, and the maintenance of a rules-based international order, while also respecting Sri Lanka’s longstanding non-aligned policy. Director-level officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also joined the discussions.

Later on March 17, Deputy Minister Jayasekara held another high-level meeting with senior Japanese defence officials. The meeting was attended by Japan’s State Minister of Defence, Mr. Miyazaki Masahisa, Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs, Mr. Kano Koji, and the Chief of Staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Talks focused on further improving defence cooperation between the two countries, strengthening maritime security, and advancing capacity-building support for Sri Lanka’s defence sector. The discussions also covered cultural exchanges, the strong friendship built through defence diplomacy, and the Official Security Assistance programme.

Special attention was given to joint efforts to combat transnational crimes at sea and to enhance the capabilities of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.

The Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and senior officials from the Office of the Deputy Minister of Defence were also present during the engagements.

The visit is seen as a significant move in strengthening Sri Lanka–Japan defence relations and expanding cooperation in areas of shared regional and maritime importance.