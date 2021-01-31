Sri Lanka confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths
Three more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.
This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 316.
The following deaths have been reported:
- 38 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
- 68 year old female, a resident of Kaduwela.
- 69 year old female, a resident of Aguruwathota.
