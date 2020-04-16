Three more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 68 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 238

Active Cases – 163

New Cases for the day – 0

Observation in hospitals – 161

Recovered & Discharged – 68

Total Deaths – 7