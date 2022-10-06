Three people shot dead in Minuwangoda

Three people were shot dead in the area of Gaman Gedara in Minuwangoda at around 7:00 AM today (October 06).

Police Spokesperson SSP & Attorney Nihal Thalduwa told media, a 51-year-old man and his two sons, 23-years-old, and 24-year-old were brutally gunned down this morning.

He said that multiple shooters had visited their residence on a motorcycle, and a car and carried out the murder using T-56 firearm.

Police suspect the shooting may have been a result of a personal dispute.

Further investigations are currently ongoing under the supervision of the SSP in charge of the Gampaha Districts.