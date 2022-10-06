Oct 06 2022 October 6, 2022 October 6, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Three people shot dead in Minuwangoda

Three people were shot dead in the area of Gaman Gedara in Minuwangoda at around 7:00 AM today (October 06).

Police Spokesperson SSP & Attorney Nihal Thalduwa told media, a 51-year-old man and his two sons, 23-years-old, and 24-year-old were brutally gunned down this morning.

He said that multiple shooters had visited their residence on a motorcycle, and a car and carried out the murder using T-56 firearm.

Police suspect the shooting may have been a result of a personal dispute.

Further investigations are currently ongoing under the supervision of the SSP in charge of the Gampaha Districts.

