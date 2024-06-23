TMVP to support Ranil Wickremesinghe at upcoming Presidential Elections

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2024 - 9:04 am

State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan), leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP) party, expressed solidarity and confirmed his party’s support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the upcoming presidential elections.

This declaration came in a meeting held on Saturday (June 22) at the TMVP party headquarters in Batticaloa between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and TMVP party members.

During the meeting, Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan expressed his party’s commitment to support President Wickremesinghe’s agenda for the development of the Eastern Province. He emphasized that backing the President’s plans would provide opportunities for the people of the East, particularly those reliant on agriculture, to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe reciprocated by highlighting his vision to not only bolster the country’s economy but also to address long-standing ethnic issues comprehensively. The President stressed the importance of unity in achieving these goals and affirmed his commitment to spearhead the holistic development of the Eastern Province over the next five years.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking at the meeting, elaborated:

“While focusing on strengthening the country’s economy, it is imperative to find a lasting solution to the ethnic issue and pave the way for a prosperous future for the youth. The Eastern Province, currently less developed, cannot remain so over the next five years. Immediate implementation of development programs is essential to uplift the province, improve the income status of its people, and similar efforts are underway for other underdeveloped provinces across the island.

A significant development plan is in place for the Trincomalee district, with collaboration from India and other foreign countries. Efforts are underway to attract new industries and investments to this area. Through the agricultural modernization program, new lands are being cultivated, which will contribute significantly to increasing local incomes.

Furthermore, there is significant potential for tourism in the area and efforts should be focused on its development. The enhancement of Hingurakgoda airport will not only benefit Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Polonnaruwa, Dambulla, and Anuradhapura but also the surrounding areas. Additionally, it is essential to develop the Batticaloa airport.

We must embrace this development challenge and strive to transform the Eastern Province into a developed region. Addressing the ethnic issue promptly and collaboratively is essential, avoiding prolonged conflict and fostering unity for rapid resolution.”

Leader of the TMVP, State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, stated:

“Today marks a significant day that will undoubtedly shape the destiny and future development of the Tamil people in the Eastern Province.

The economy of the Eastern Province, including the Batticaloa district, relies heavily on agriculture and fishing. To foster its economic growth, we are uniting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has a comprehensive plan for the province’s development. We pledge our cooperation with him in this endeavor.

He advocates for empowering the Provincial Council to address the issues faced by the Tamil people effectively. We look forward to the President implementing these solutions in the future. It is our duty to provide the necessary support to ensure these solutions are implemented successfully.

Despite economic challenges, he has taken decisive steps to allocate necessary funds for road development projects in the Batticaloa district, and we extend our gratitude for his commitment.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe stands out as the sole leader with the energy, expertise, and capability to systematically elevate modern technology across the country’s construction, manufacturing, agricultural modernization, fishing, industry, and artificial intelligence sectors.

Supporting the people of the Eastern Province, whose livelihoods depend on agriculture, in implementing his development plans will empower them to achieve self-sufficiency. We pledge our fullest support to the President in the upcoming presidential election.”

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka was also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended a gathering at the residence of State Minister S. Viyalendran, the leader of the MTK. During the meeting, the President conversed amiably with the members of the party and with the family of the State Minister. Governor of the Eastern Province Senthil Thondaman and the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka were also in attendance.