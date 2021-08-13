Travel between provinces completely prohibited

Travel between the provinces will be restricted for two weeks from midnight today (13), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that inter-provincial travel restrictions are not applicable for those in the banking, agricultural, apparel, ports, tourism sectors & essential services.

Public transport services between the provinces will also be suspended.

Army commander stated that with effect from September 15, the public will be completely barred from entering public places without a vaccination card (fully vaccinated).

In addition, the Army Commander emphasized that the current health guidelines will be strictly enforced.