Two Sri Lankans arriving from Italy were admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH Hospital) in Angoda with signs of fever and cough yesterday.

They were being tested for Covid-19 (Corona virus) symptoms by IDH authorities by yesterday evening. According to the sources, the medical samples of the two patients have also been sent to the Medical Research Institute (MRI) for testing and hospital authorities are yet to receive the final results.

(Source: Daily News)