Two more persons who were arrested with Makandure Madush in Dubai has been deported to Sri Lanka last night (07), stated the Police Spokesperson.

They have been taken into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) when they landed at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) around 5.10 am today.

CID apprehended 37 year old Mohammed Nazeem Mohammed Faizer who is a resident of Maligawatta and 30 year old Mohammed Mufar Mohammed Jabeer; a resident of Jumma Mazjeed road.

13 individuals out of the 31 arrested on the 5th of February in Dubai along with Makandure Madush has been repatriated to Sri Lanka previously.

Amongst those repatriated is the son of singer, Amal Perera, Nadeemal Perera, actor Ryan Vanrooyan and underworld gang leader Kanjipani Imran.

Meanwhile, UAE diplomatic sources, have reported that the government of UAE has assured the Sri Lankan minister of foreign affairs and the delegation that underworld gang leader Makandure Madush would be extradited immediately following the conclusion of relevant legal processes in Dubai.