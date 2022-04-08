Two MPs temporarily removed from parliament chamber

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has instructed the Serjeant-at-Arms to remove MPs Thisakutti Arachchi and Chaminda Wijesiri from the parliament chamber for obstructing the proceedings of Parliament during the debate on the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) report on Sri Lanka.

The order was issued pursuant to Standing Order 79 of the Parliament.

The Speaker told the House that it is regrettable to witness such conduct from two MPs while an important debate is in progress.

Parliament convened today (April 08) in view of the current crisis situation.