Ali Sabry still serves as Finance Minister

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has not yet accepted the resignation of Ali Sabry as the Finance Minister which then makes him the Minister of Finance even to this day, MP Kanchana Wijesekera said in Parliament today (April 08).

Ali Sabry, PC is the Former Justice Minister and after the Cabinet of Ministers resigned on Sunday (April 07), he was appointed as the country’s Finance Minister.

However, 24 hours later, he had submitted his letter of resignation to the President.

Sources said that Sabry is also tipped to continue as the Finance Minister when the new cabinet is sworn in next week and will then leave for the IMF with the new economic advisory committee appointed by the President this week.