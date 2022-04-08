Sri Lankan authorities should start in-depth talks with IMF – European Union

The European Union has requested Sri Lankan authorities to start in-depth discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the reforms needed to bring the Sri Lankan economy back to a sustainable path.

They issued a joint statement on the recent developments in Sri Lanka together with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States and with the diplomatic missions of Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, & the United Kingdom.

Freedom of assembly and freedom of expression are pillars of any democratic society, when they remain peaceful, the statement read further.

“We therefore encourage all parties to continue acting with restraint. We consider the end of the state of emergency as a positive step.”

The EU delegation also called on all parties to explore constructive and democratic ways out of the current crisis that has taken its toll on the Sri Lankan people.