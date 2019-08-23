Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Parliamentarians Faizal Cassim and Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana, who resigned from their State Ministerial portfolios two months ago, were sworn in to their previous posts again before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, today (23).

Mr. Mohamed Cassim Mohamed Faizal has been sworn in as the State Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, while Mr. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana was swore in as the State Minister of Primary Industries and Social Empowerment.

All Muslim ministers including cabinet, state and deputy ministers resigned from their portfolios on June 03.

The ministers said they resigned to facilitate investigations which were being conducted against MP Rishad Bathiudeen.