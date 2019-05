Two Muslims were arrested in Anuradhapura, while they were transporting 28 white skirts in a van from Thihariya last evening, the Police said.

The suspects, aged 41 and 47, were identified as residents of Thihariya.

They would be produced in the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today, the Police said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Dayaratne Embogama)