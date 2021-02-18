Two Trial-at Bars to hear Bond scam cases

The Chief Justice has appointed two Trial-at Bars to hear the cases involving the Central Bank bond scam, Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer- State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

Accordingly, High Court Judges D Thotawatta, Manjula Thilakarathna and M Irasadeen have been appointed to the first trial at bar while High Court Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle and Adithya Patabandige have been appointed to the second trial at bar to hear the cases.