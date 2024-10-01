U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung meets Sri Lankan President to strengthen partnership

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 11:05 am

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (October 1) to reaffirm the enduring partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka.

During their discussions, Ambassador Chung emphasized the shared goals of both nations in fostering stronger, more inclusive communities and vibrant local economies.

She highlighted how the United States’ assistance and programs are designed to empower Sri Lankans in achieving their aspirations while enhancing the country’s capabilities in key areas such as transparency, accountability, civic participation, and good governance.

As Sri Lanka embarks on a new chapter in its development, Ambassador Chung reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to being a strong partner in supporting unity, good governance, prosperity, and the protection of human rights.

This meeting underscores the ongoing collaboration between the United States and Sri Lanka, aimed at addressing the challenges facing the nation and fostering a brighter future for all Sri Lankans.