Nilusha Balasooriya appointed Acting Controller General of Immigration and Emigration

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 10:55 am

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved the appointment of Ms. B.M.D. Nilusha Balasooriya as the Acting Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, effective immediately.

This decision was announced by Cabinet spokesman and Minister Vijitha Herath after the remand of former Controller General I.S.H.J. Illukpitiya, who was ordered to be remanded by the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka on September 25, 2024, over contempt charges.

Given the circumstances, the Minister of Public Security proposed the appointment of Ms. Balasooriya, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, who is currently serving as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Public Security.

The Cabinet recognized the necessity for a suitable officer to assume the responsibilities of the position, leading to Ms. Balasooriya’s appointment.