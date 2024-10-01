Postal vote applications for Sri Lanka’s 2024 General Election open today

Posted by Editor on October 1, 2024 - 9:21 am

The acceptance of postal vote applications for the general election in Sri Lanka starts today (October 01).

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that applications will be accepted until October 8, 2024.

The 2024 General Election, scheduled for November 14, 2024, will use the voter registry certified for the year 2024.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has announced that the voter registry for all electoral districts in the country will be displayed starting today for the convenience of postal voters.

The voter registry will be available at all District Secretariat offices, Divisional Secretariat offices, Grama Niladhari offices, and several other selected locations.

Postal vote applications can be obtained for free from the displayed locations or the District Election offices, and they can also be downloaded from the Election Commission’s website.

The Election Commission states that these applications must be submitted to the relevant District Returning Officer on or before October 8, 2024.