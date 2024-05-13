U.S. Assistant Secretary Donald Lu meets with Sri Lankan President

Posted by Editor on May 13, 2024 - 9:27 pm

United States’ Assistant Secretary Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (May 13) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held regarding Sri Lanka’s economic recovery strategies.

President Wickremesinghe’s unwavering dedication and commitment to implementing the economic reform program were highly appreciated.

The President was accompanied by the Senior Advisor on National Security and Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, and Director of International Affairs, Dinouk Colombage.

(President’s Media)