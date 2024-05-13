American Base jumper injured in Lotus Tower accident in Sri Lanka

A foreigner sustained injuries while participating in the Base Jump event at the Lotus Tower in Colombo, Sri Lanka, today (May 13).

The accident occurred because his parachute failed to activate in time while he was jumping from the top of the Lotus Tower.

The injured individual was promptly taken to the National Hospital in Colombo for treatment.

According to hospital sources, the injured person is a citizen of the USA and is currently undergoing treatment.

He has reportedly suffered internal head injuries and has experienced numbness in his legs and hand.