U.S. Assistant Secretary Donald Lu visits Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on May 13, 2024 - 1:31 pm

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu, has initiated his official visit to Sri Lanka today (May 13).

During his visit, he will engage with officials from across the political spectrum and civil society to enhance the partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Donald Lu’s visit to Sri Lanka is part of his broader tour of the region, which began on May 10th and will conclude on May 15th, and includes India and Bangladesh.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement last week, indicating that during his meetings, Mr. Lu will reaffirm the United States’ support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.

Additionally, he will stress the importance of a robust civil society as a fundamental element of a free and democratic society.