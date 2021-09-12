UAE lifts restrictions on entry of fully vaccinated residents from Sri Lanka, other countries from today

The UAE will lift its restrictions on entry for fully vaccinated residents from Sunday. On Friday, the United Arab Emirates said that it will allow the return of those vaccinated fully with WHO-approved COVID-19 jabs and holding valid residence visas from 15 nations previously on the suspended list, including Sri Lanka.

Passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan can now enter the UAE.

The decision to lift the travel ban comes as Dubai is preparing to open the Expo 2020 world fair on October 1 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet shared an official statement and said that those who can return also include those who stayed abroad for over six months.

“UAE allows return of fully vaccinated (WHO-approved vaccines) holders of valid residence visa, including those who stayed abroad for over six months, starting from September 12, 2021,” the statement reads.

Last week, the UAE announced to resume tourist visas for fully vaccinated travelers. This came as the daily number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to drop in the nation, having gone lower than 1,000 since last week, reports AFP.