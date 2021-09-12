Solution to economic downfall is not changing portfolios: Maithri

The economy cannot be saved by just changing one person, former President Maithripala Sirisena says.

Speaking to the media today (12), the former President said that the economic experts and policymakers should come together and discuss the relevant areas of development needed to strengthen the economy.

”All these relevant parties should discuss about the various aspects of recovering the economy because it cannot be achieved by changing one person. There are many aspects, such as import / exports and the institutional roles in strengthening the economy,” He mentioned.

The solution to this issue lies on a common development framework, he further stated.

”This is not a problem which can be solved within days, and a long-term plan is necessary to solve this issue. That long term plan should bear the development aspects of other areas, such as health and education as well,” he added.

(Source: News 1st)