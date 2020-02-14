Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga has been remanded until February 17 by the Fort Magistrate.

He was accused of charges in connection with the financial fraud alleged to have taken place in procuring seven MiG-27 ground attack craft for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF).

The former ambassador, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning, was produced at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, a short while ago.

Weeratunga was arrested upon arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (14), and was subsequently interrogated by the CID officers.