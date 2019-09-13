In a major boost for Sri Lankan students, the UK has this week launched a new ‘Graduate Immigration Route’ for international students choosing the UK for their higher education.

This new scheme allows students pursuing their higher education in UK to stay and work, or to look for work, for two years following the completion of their education. It will provide greater opportunities for talented international students to remain in the UK for two years to work once they have successfully completed their studies.

The route will be available to all students who have successfully completed a course of study at undergraduate level or above at a recognised Higher Education Provider. The new scheme will be introduced from the 2020 – 2021 academic year.

The Graduate route demonstrates that UK is focused and committed to attracting the best students from around the world, and demonstrates the value we place on the contribution of international students to the UK and its economy.

Sarah Hulton OBE, British High Commissioner said:

“This is excellent news for Sri Lankan students who want to study overseas. It will give them the flexibility to build on a first-class UK education with the opportunity to work and get life experience. It’s a win-win for the UK and for Sri Lanka”.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

“The new Graduate Route will mean talented international students can study in the UK and then gain valuable work experience as they go on to build successful careers. It demonstrates our global outlook and will ensure that we continue to attract the best and brightest”.

Often referred to as a ‘Post-Study Work visa’, the new Graduate Route will launch for the 2020/21 intake of students to UK universities. After the two years, they will be able to switch onto the skilled work visa if they find a job which meets the skill requirement of the visa. Further details will be announced in due course.

The visa will offer opportunities to work or look for work after graduating. This new visa will also include safeguards to ensure only genuine, credible students are eligible.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)