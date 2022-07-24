UK Minister Tariq Ahmad calls Sri Lankan President to discuss security and economic situation in Sri Lanka

The United Kingdom (UK) will continue to support Sri Lanka, UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad said yesterday (July 23).

He said he had a “constructive call” with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe about the concerning security and economic situation in Sri Lanka.

He said the over the phone discussion also focused on the rights to peaceful protest, media freedom, human rights and justice.

The United Kingdom will continue to support Sri Lanka through these challenges, he said.

