Uma Oya Project generates Rs. 80 million daily savings for Ceylon Electricity Board

Posted by Editor on May 2, 2024 - 5:43 pm

Director of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project, D.C.S. Alakanda, states that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) is saving approximately Rs. 80 million per day since the opening of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project.

Electricity generation through this project is more efficient compared to other sources of generation.

The Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project has contributed to the CEB saving approximately Rs. 1.5 billion within a month of operations.

On April 24, 2024, Iran’s President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe jointly inaugurated the hydroelectric power plant at the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project.