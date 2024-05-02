Lakshman Yapa and Nazeer Ahamed sworn in as Governors
Posted by Editor on May 2, 2024 - 12:00 pm
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and Nazeer Ahamed were sworn in as provincial governors this morning (May 2), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.
Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena took oaths as the Governor of the Southern Province, while Nazeer Ahamed took oaths as the Governor of the North Western Province.
The newly appointed governors were sworn in before Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
